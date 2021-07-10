Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. Valeo shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 24,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.06.

About Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

