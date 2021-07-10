Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. Valeo shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 24,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

