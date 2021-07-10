Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.33. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 63,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

