Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

LIOPF opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Lion has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

