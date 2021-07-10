William Blair Weighs in on Marqeta, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

