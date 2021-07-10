Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($169.56).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, with a total value of £126.57 ($165.36).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,295 ($56.11) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,275.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

