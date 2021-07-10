Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.33.

ARE stock opened at C$18.27 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

