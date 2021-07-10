Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,100.00 price target on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,919.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,804.94. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,941.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.4199967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

