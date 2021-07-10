Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

