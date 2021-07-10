ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENI. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.09 ($11.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.35. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.