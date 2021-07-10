Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

