Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.