Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

INVVY opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Indivior has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

