TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TaskUs in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TASK stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

