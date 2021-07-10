Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

