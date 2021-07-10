Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

