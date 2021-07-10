Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $382.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

