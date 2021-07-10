Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.54 ($79.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

