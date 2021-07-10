Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68) per share, with a total value of £156.24 ($204.13).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,706 ($22.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,884.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

