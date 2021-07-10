Max Royde Buys 10,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.58. The company has a market capitalization of £223.28 million and a PE ratio of -29.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

