Insider Selling: AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Sells 3,155 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,924 ($51.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,504.41. AVEVA Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 347.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

