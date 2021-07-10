Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Given a C$0.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE SMP opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Southern Empire Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

