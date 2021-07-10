Fundamental Research Analysts Give Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) a C$0.69 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price objective on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zimtu Capital stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimtu Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
