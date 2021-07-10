Fundamental Research Analysts Give Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) a C$0.69 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price objective on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimtu Capital stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimtu Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

