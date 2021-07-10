Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Increased by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE BOS opened at C$35.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.57. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.