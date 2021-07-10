Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 15 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($197.45).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 906.84. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,048.41 ($13.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.