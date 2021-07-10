Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded down 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05. 2,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,092,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Specifically, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

