Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 106% compared to the average daily volume of 1,467 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $400.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $286.63 and a 52 week high of $400.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

