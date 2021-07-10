(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

