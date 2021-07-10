Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 131,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,436 shares.The stock last traded at $412.41 and had previously closed at $407.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

