Poshmark, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POSH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 13th

Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Poshmark had issued 6,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $277,200,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. After the expiration of Poshmark’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of POSH opened at $39.38 on Friday. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

