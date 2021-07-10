Financial Review: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sun Communities pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

98.5% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.40 billion 14.46 $147.45 million $5.09 35.53 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.02 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.54

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.27% 3.30% 1.75% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $167.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.19%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

