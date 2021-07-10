Rayonier Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

NYSE:RYN opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

