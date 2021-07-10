Investors Buy High Volume of Haemonetics Put Options (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

