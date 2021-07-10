Bread Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,035.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $82,035.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00886641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

