CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 21,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

