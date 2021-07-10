America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 118,026 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.