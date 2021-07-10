China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 38,435 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

