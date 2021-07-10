China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 38,435 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

