Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.