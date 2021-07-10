DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.98 ($8.21) and last traded at €6.94 ($8.16). Approximately 222,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.76 ($7.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.93. The company has a market cap of $838.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

