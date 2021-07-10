Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 4% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 27,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 90,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

