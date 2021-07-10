Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 2.1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $113.36 million for the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

