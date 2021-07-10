Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Shares Down 2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMYHY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.