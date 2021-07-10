Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 499,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,579. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

