NFTX Price Hits $74.11 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $74.11 or 0.00219374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $34.77 million and $4.25 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.00887328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005264 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

