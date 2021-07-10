Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Up 4%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 17,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 110,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.