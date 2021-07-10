Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 292.35 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81). 558,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 680,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The company has a market cap of £905.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

