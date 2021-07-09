stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,133.95 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $15,316.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,133.95 or 0.06321399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00162951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,693.95 or 0.99811569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00936220 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 633,552 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

