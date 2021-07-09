Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $28.56 million and $1.32 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00162951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,693.95 or 0.99811569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00936220 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,352,840 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

