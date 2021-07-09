Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $3.10 million and $1,071.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

