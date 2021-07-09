Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $154.10 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Balancer has a total market cap of $154.10 million and $21.02 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $22.19 or 0.00065647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.