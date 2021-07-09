Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 188,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

